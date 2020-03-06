Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor get rebellious with Baaghi 3

Videos
Gold / Forex

Videos Best Of Bollywood

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor get rebellious with Baaghi 3

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is back to being a rebel with a murky and worthy cause in ‘Baaghi 3’, out in the UAE cinemas on March 5th. The muscled hero is back to playing Ronnie, an indestructible force of nature who courts danger and saves damsels in distress by flexing his ample muscles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Shroff takes on Daesh militants in Syria. Accompanying him on his mission is actress Shraddha Kapoor in his third chapter, who returns to the franchise after being away for the sequel.

Next Up

AR Rahman talent hunt in the UAE for Expo 2020

Thappad Review - A win for everyone

Yoga with Bollywood actress Esha Gupta

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor talks jewels and culture

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.