Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor get rebellious with Baaghi 3

Bollywood action hero Tiger Shroff is back to being a rebel with a murky and worthy cause in ‘Baaghi 3’, out in the UAE cinemas on March 5th. The muscled hero is back to playing Ronnie, an indestructible force of nature who courts danger and saves damsels in distress by flexing his ample muscles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Shroff takes on Daesh militants in Syria. Accompanying him on his mission is actress Shraddha Kapoor in his third chapter, who returns to the franchise after being away for the sequel.