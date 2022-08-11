Pop singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who will perform live at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on August 13, believes that it’s easy to be stereotyped in the Indian music industry. Fortunately, the ‘Sheila Ki Jawani’ hitmaker — known for her strong and brassy voice in Bollywood films — bucked that scary ‘typecast’ trend because top composers placed trust in her versatility. At one point in her career, she was labelled as Bollywood’s undisputed queen of ‘item numbers’. For those out of the Indian music loop, item songs are usually racy, titillating numbers that are inserted into a film for the purpose of showcasing glamorous actors executing complex dance moves. These songs are often unrelated to the story-line of a film, but are hugely popular since they beef up the glamour quotient in a film.
Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan talks about her Dubai concert and the danger of being stereotyped
Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan looks back on the highs and lows of her career