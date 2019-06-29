10,000 high profile officials, 600 experts from 190 countries to take part in event

An artist’s impression of the summit venue. The World Government Summit-Expo 2020 foresees the role of future technology advancements in shaping the future of governments and explores solutions to face universal challenges posed by disruptive technologies. Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The World Government Summit-Expo 2020 to be held from November 22 to 25, 2020, as announced by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, will be the biggest gathering yet since its inception with an expected attendance of over 10,000 high-profile officials, 30 international organisations and 600 experts and scholars.

The four-day summit, expected to draw over 100,000 participants through its diverse futuristic programmes and pavilions, aims to cement the event’s status as a global platform dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide.

“Dubai will witness a different milestone in 2020 as a major station in the agenda of over 190 countries,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum said. “We will host an exceptional expo and summit, and invite the world to discuss the future.”

“World Government Summit will represent the intellectual hub of Expo 2020 Dubai,” he noted. “Our aim is to organise a full-scale global event.”

He added, “Combining the World Government Summit and Expo 2020 Dubai establishes a pioneering edition of the World Expos that will connect the past, present and future of nations.”

Shaikh Mohammad said, “2020 will be the year of unifying efforts towards cementing the UAE’s new global status.”

International cooperation

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Higher Committee, said, “Thanks to the vision of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai has become an attractive global destination for governments, companies and innovators with exceptional ideas.”

He said, “The World Government Summit brings new value to Expo 2020 Dubai’s objectives in fostering international cooperation and providing knowledge exchange platforms. Similarly, Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the Summit’s vision to boost governments’ efforts in finding innovative solutions for future challenges to shape a better future for people across the globe.”

He noted that holding the summit at Expo 2020 Dubai site will provide an integrated platform that brings together world leaders, governments and entrepreneurs from all over the world to explore future opportunities and trends. “Both mega events held in one place will present an ideal platform to exchange ideas and best practices across different sectors, developing strategies that shape a future of knowledge and sustainable development.”

Impactful partnerships

Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, said, “His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid’s directives aim to join efforts and ideas of over 190 countries to draw a global road map for the future at the summit, contributing to the success of the region’s major international event — Expo 2020 Dubai.”

He said combining both events consolidates the UAE’s position as a melting pot of talents, hopes and aspirations that contributes to advancing the collective performance of world governments.

Al Gergawi noted that “massive participation” is expected at the World Government Summit–Expo 2020, stressing that next year’s focus will be on creating platforms that will change the future road map of government work.

“The World Government Summit–Expo 2020 will present new platforms and exceptional ideas to foster forward-looking government culture on a global scale. It will also offer the world’s biggest centre for government practices and specialised research in future government work,” he said.

Meanwhile, Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said, “Expo 2020 Dubai cements Dubai’s fundamental role in shaping the future through advancing international cooperation in supporting the development and creating sustainable solutions for future challenges.”

She added, “Dubai represents a global hub for connecting minds and exchanging ideas and knowledge, eventually becoming a major destination for mega events.”

Exceptional platform

Holding the World Government Summit, which brings together thousands of high-level officials, world leaders and experts across the world, at Expo 2020 Dubai will provide an unprecedented platform to explore future challenges and opportunities and share expertise to implement best government practices worldwide.

The summit’s exceptional edition seeks to empower governments and boost performance to provide impactful services that improve the quality of life for citizens worldwide.

Taking part of Expo 2020 Dubai, set under the slogan “connecting minds, creating the future,” the summit also aims to provide a platform to share the UAE’s success story as an incubator of tolerance, diversity and coexistence among its residents coming from 190 nationalities.

The summit will highlight the successful government model of the UAE and share different experiences of world governments to innovate an efficient global government model and strengthen international cooperation to face rising economic challenges of a rapidly changing world.