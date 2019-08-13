Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday visited the site of Dubai Expo 2020, to inspect the progress of infrastructure works on the site.

“450 days to @Expo2020Dubai. Pavilions representing 190 countries will be on full display when the event lands in the MEASA region for the 1st time. We are ready and remain true to our promise of presenting the best Expo edition in its 168-year-old history,” he wrote on his Twitter account.