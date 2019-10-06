Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Education and private educational groups in the UAE have signed agreements committing to place school students at the heart of the next World Expo.

The agreements were signed in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai were also present.

The agreement between Expo 2020 Dubai and the UAE Ministry of Education was signed by Reem Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation and director general of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau and Jameela Bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, UAE minister of state for public education, on behalf of their respective organisations. Al Hashimy also signed Expo 2020 Dubai’s agreement with private educational groups in the UAE.

With these commitments, hundreds of thousands of students can experience unforgettable educational and inspirational journeys at Expo 2020 Dubai through more than one million visits, supporting the aim of ensuring that The World’s Greatest Show leaves a lasting and meaningful legacy for the next generation.

Myriad opportunities

Shaikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Guided by the directive of our wise leadership, Expo 2020 is placing school students at its heart and contributing to a positive, lasting impact on our children’s present and future. We thank the Ministry of Education and the private school groups for their commitment to the Expo School Programme. Today’s signing shows the strong public and private sector support for this important event, and the collective desire to establish a sustainable legacy for future generations.

“We want as many school students as possible from across the UAE to benefit from Expo 2020 and discover the myriad opportunities it offers, in line with the theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’. Through a series of bespoke journeys, students will explore new worlds of innovation and inspiration and we encourage all UAE schools to enjoy the World’s Greatest Show to the fullest via the Expo School Programme.”

From October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021, school students will benefit from four bespoke school journeys, designed by the Expo School Programme to excite and inspire, broadening students’ minds while meeting the educational requirements of all ages. (see box)

Youth empowerment

Jameela bint Salem Mesbeh Al Muhairi, UAE minister of state for public education, said: “The first World Expo ever to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region provides a unique opportunity to inspire students to shape their future, contribute to the development of the UAE and take them to new heights.

“This is fully in line with the UAE’s vision of empowering young people and providing opportunities for their development. We are very keen that our students engage actively in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will introduce them to unique innovations and cultures from all over the world.

“It is a chance to inform them on the challenges they will face as they grow up, the steps they need to take to tackle these challenges, and how to build more resilient and sustainable communities. We invite all schools in the UAE, public and private, to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and make the most out of the greatest show of human brilliance and achievement.”

Leaders of UAE private education institutions expressed their keen interest in working closely with Expo 2020 and the Expo School Programme, given the importance of this global event and the relevance of themes to their educational mission and academic aspirations.

Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome 192 nations and millions of visitors for an unmissable 173 days of cultural experiences, cutting-edge technologies, A-list performers, gastronomic journeys, thought-provoking exhibits, stunning architecture and so much more. It is set to be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

Schools on board

GEMS Education, Al-Mawakeb Schools, Innoventures Education, Emirates National Schools, Taaleem, Al Dar Education, Athena Education & Quality Learning and Nord Anglia International School Dubai were the first private educational groups to announce their commitment to supporting Expo 2020 Dubai and the Expo School Programme with multiple school visits during the once-in-a-lifetime, six-month celebration.

Schools can choose from the following journeys: The World of Opportunities, The Universe in Motion, The Sustainable Planet and The Legacy of UAE. Each one will offer students the opportunity to explore key issues and challenges facing the world, as well as interact with expert voices in a variety of fields.

School ticket