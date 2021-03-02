Appointment is temporary and will not exceed 16 months or until July 2022 only

Dubai: The United States Consulate in Dubai is currently hiring for a few positions related to Expo 2020 Dubai. Vacancies include administrative and operations assistant, information assistant and media and communications manager

According to the US Consulate website, the administrative and operations assistant who will be assigned to Expo 2020 Dubai will get an annual salary of Dh105,337. The appointment is on a temporary basis and will not exceed 16 months or beyond July 2022. Expo 2020 Dubai will run from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. The administrative and operations assistant will perform clerical and administrative duties as well as serve as logistics contact at the US Consulate General’s Expo Unit. The staff will also answer phone calls and emails; prepare and modify documents including correspondence; schedule meetings and manage calendars, obtain office supplies and services.

Incentives

The candidate must have two years of experience working in administrative and/or the services industries in an English-speaking consulate or company. Basic understanding of US office procedures is needed. Completion of secondary school or local mandatory schooling high school diploma is required. Deadline for application is March 11.

Information assistant

The position of Information assistant offers an annual salary of Dh131,746. Applicants must currently hold or be able to acquire a UAE residency visa to fill the position. A two-year professional experience in a field involving public outreach or the development and communication of messages is necessary. Also needed is expertise with editing and design software (e.g. Adobe Creative Suite, Photoshop, Final Cut, etc), familiarity with social media listening, management and analytics tools. The candidate must have a university degree in communications, marketing, graphic design, digital media, or related studies. Closing date for application is March 11.

Media and Communications Manager

The media and communications manager will ensure that the US pavilion is positioned as a ‘must-see’ experience by visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai. As a member of the pavilion’s leadership group, the media and communications manager will work closely with senior pavilion management, including managing content across all platforms and providing expert advice across digital and traditional media, public relations and diplomacy.

The successful candidate will, in close collaboration with the Media and Communication Officer from the Department of State, be a creative communications specialist able to work collaboratively while developing strong content and servicing a demanding audience. Written and spoken fluency in both English and Arabic is desirable.

To apply for the position, email your CV to jobs@usapavilion.org with the position name under subject. Applications close on March 6.

Equal opportunity