Suri, a recipient of the Order of Zayed II honour, was India's envoy to UAE

File photo: Former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri Image Credit: Gulf News

NEW DELHI: India’s organising team preparing for its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai has a new leadership.

Navdeep Singh Suri, a recipient of the UAE's Order of Zayed II honour who was until very recently India’s Ambassador to the UAE, has assumed the responsibility of his country’s Co-Chair of the Expo 2020 Dubai Committee.

"We hope to curate some wonderful content that will showcase our country’s achievements and diversity at the India Pavilion," Suri told Emirates News Agency, WAM.

After he took charge of his new responsibility, Dr. Sangita Reddy, President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FICCI, said: "I look forward to his [Suri’s] valuable inputs to help showcase our nation’s strength and achievements at the Indian pavilion."

FICCI is the industry partner of the Indian government for its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Suri responded that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Reddy’s team to "display a stellar Indian presence" at the upcoming landmark event.

Suri has been one of the foremost Arabists in India’s diplomatic corps and was Ambassador in Egypt and High Commissioner in Australia in addition to his most recent tenure in Abu Dhabi.