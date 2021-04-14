Abu Dhabi: The UAE is all set to host Expo 2020 Dubai, which will take place in October, with the participation of 190 countries.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, during with preparations for Dubai Expo 2020 were reviewed.
“The success of Expo after the COVID-19 pandemic is a success for the world as it raises optimism for the recovery of the global economic and cultural activity,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
The Vice-President instructed all federal ministries to play leading roles during the Expo event so as to expand prospects for international cooperation and contribute to draw the next global agenda on various issues.
“After 10 years of hard work, 230,000 workers, Expo 2020 will kick off after 170 days, and we are ready to welcome the world at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
Sheikh Mohammed approved a national strategy to attract and retain talent so that the UAE become among the world’s top three destinations in attracting brilliant minds and home to the best global human capital to support the country’s journey of development.
He also approved an ambitious policy to enhance UAE exports and increase the contribution of national commodities to 50 per cent of total exports, by opening up new channels and concluding agreements with strategic markets across the world.
A host of amendments to taxation procedures have been endorsed to make it easier for customers and reduce burden on the business sector.
Sheikh Mohammed also approved legislative amendments to the Insolvency law to going through financial difficulties. “The UAE Cabinet will remain flexible, fast and respondent to keep pace with all circumstances.”