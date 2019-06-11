Dubai: Lt Gen Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has reviewed security plans for Expo 2020 Dubai as well as related preparations and procedures.

During a meeting of the security council in charge of preparing for the Expo, Shaikh Saif learnt about the event’s security preparations in terms of traffic plans and field operations, and was briefed about the work of the Criminal Investigation Sector, various support and supply sectors, and relevant teams while reviewing maps of the expo site.

He was also briefed by Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, and Najib Al Ali, executive director of the Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, about the international event and the latest developments in terms of site constructions and preparations.