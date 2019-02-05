The authority went on to clarify that VAT implications arise only when there is an underlying taxable supply. Despite the fact that the definition of “consideration” is wide and includes within its ambit all that is received or expected to be received in money or other acceptable forms of payment, VAT is only applicable when the payment relates to a taxable supply. Therefore, whether the donor, grantor or sponsor has received any kind of benefit in the form of supply needs to be determined. For VAT to be applicable, this benefit must have a close link to the payment.