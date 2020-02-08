His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the signing of two agreements Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the signing of two agreements between Expo 2020 Dubai and the Ministries of Interior and Defence aimed at strengthening collaboration in preparation for Expo 2020 to be held in October this year. As part of the objectives of promoting greater community engagement in Expo 2020, the agreements seek to provide government employees and their families opportunities to participate in the celebrations featured at the event

On the occasion, Their Highnesses urged the UAE community and government organisations to take full advantage of opportunities provided by Expo 2020 to enrich themselves with knowledge of the latest innovations and cutting-edge developments that will be showcased at the event. Expo 2020 will bring together 200 countries to discuss how they can work together to shape a better future for humanity.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts undertaken by government entities to develop various incentive programmes that encourage employees and their families to engage in the educational, cultural, and creative experiences that the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai will offer from its opening on 20 October this year. These entities have also contributed to helping bring the theme of the first World Expo in the Arab world – ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ – to life.

Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said: “We follow the path of our Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in openness and cooperation with the peoples of the world. Together with the people of the UAE, we will welcome the world, enhance the international reputation of the UAE, and encourage all our people to participate in the ‘World’s Greatest Show’ of human brilliance and achievement that seeks to connect people and create a better future.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Higher Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, said: “We have been, as one highly motivated team, working tirelessly for years to make Expo 2020 Dubai one of the most memorable World Expos in history. The continuing support of all government departments has been critical in our journey to achieving this goal, implementing the vision of our leadership and meeting the aspirations of our people. In less than nine months, we will welcome millions of visitors to the UAE, to communicate, collaborate and celebrate humanity’s finest achievements and ingenuity.”

"Expo 2020 is the world’s gateway to the UAE. Everyone here is eagerly awaiting 20 October 2020 to welcome the world and celebrate human creativity and innovation together, and open a new phase of progress and growth. I would like to say welcome to all our government departments, their staff and families in the World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement."

His Excellency Mohammed Al Bawardi, the Minister of State for Defence, said: “Springing from the ambitious goals of our wise leaders, we all seek to host an exceptional World Expo in the UAE, to celebrate our achievements since the day of UAE’s union in 1971, and make more progress and achievements in the 50 years to come.