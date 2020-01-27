Series of events supporting education to be held in partnership with UNESCO

Paris: Expo 2020 Dubai will host the third United Nations’ International Day of Education on January 24, 2021, organisers said on Monday.

Hosted in partnership with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and its partners in the UAE, the day will reaffirm education as a fundamental human right and celebrate the multiple ways in which education can preserve the planet, build shared prosperity and foster peace.

This will kick-start a series of events designed to position education, and the learning it enables, as humanity’s greatest renewable resource and an essential enabler for achieving a better future for all, the organisers said in a press release.

The announcement was made at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris during the official commemoration of the second International Day of Education, which is celebrated in all UN member states, by UN agencies, non-governmental organisations, academic institutions, the private sector and individuals.

Today’s discussion recognises education is our most important renewable resource. It is the essence of human capital, and without quality education and lifelong learning for everyone, we will not succeed in addressing the challenges facing our world - Hind Alowais, vice-president, International Organisations and Non-Official Participants, Expo 2020 Dubai

Underlining one of Expo 2020’s core missions – to inspire, empower and engage youth – the theme of education will be incorporated throughout the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, which starts on October 20, 2020.

Speaking at the Paris event, Hind Alowais, vice-president, International Organisations and Non-Official Participants, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Today’s discussion recognises education is our most important renewable resource. It is the essence of human capital, and without quality education and lifelong learning for everyone, we will not succeed in addressing the challenges facing our world.

“The UAE believes investing in people’s welfare, knowledge and capabilities produces the greatest dividends for individuals, families and communities as a whole. We hope to leverage Expo 2020 as a platform for knowledge-sharing and look forward to celebrating next year’s International Day of Education at Expo 2020 Dubai with UNESCO and other partners, including the Centre for Research and Interdisciplinarity in Paris.”

Stefania Giannini, assistant director-general for Education, UNESCO, said: “UNESCO is delighted to partner with Expo 2020 Dubai to celebrate International Education Day one year from now, on January 24, 2021. We look forward to this formidable platform for showcasing the power of education and all the talent, creativity and energy it can unleash to promote humanity’s common good and protect our shared planet.”

Getting ‘RewirEd’

Expo 2020’s series of events related to education will culminate with the global community coming together from March 17-19, 2021 for RewirEd, a festival of education that aims to change the narrative from ‘the impossible’ to ‘the possible’.

These events will build on Expo 2020’s commitment to creating a sustainable and enduring legacy, with education pivotal to achieving that goal.

Through initiatives such as Expo Live and the Global Best Practice Programme, Expo 2020 is already supporting a number of projects around the world that are improving access to quality education.

Expo Live, Expo 2020’s global innovation and partnership programme, has an allocated $100 million to back projects with creative solutions that help to improve people’s lives or preserve the planet, or both.

Expo Live is already supporting more than 10 initiatives that offer innovative solutions to enhance the education sector, spanning Bangladesh, Canada, Finland, Ghana, Ireland, Kenya, Lebanon, UAE and UK.

Expo Live’s University Innovation Programme, which aims to foster innovation, also has provided grants and support to 47 teams of students to take their ideas to project stage.

India, Pak, Tunisia projects at Expo

Expo 2020’s Global Best Practice Programme spotlights projects that are providing real solutions to the world’s biggest challenges in line with the globally-sourced Sustainable Development Goals.

Three – from Pakistan, India and Tunisia – focus on quality education and will be showcased to millions of visitors at Expo 2020.

The biggest event ever held in the Arab World, Expo 2020 has the potential to inspire one million school students through the Expo School Programme, which is working with educators across the UAE to facilitate their access to The World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement.

Additionally, all 140,000 full-time UAE university students will be invited through the Expo University Programme.

Further demonstrating the importance of youth to the event’s legacy, the Sustainability Pavilion will become a Children and Science Centre post-Expo.