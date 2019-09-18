Dubai

Months of planning have successfully led to the final piece of Al Wasl dome being lifted into place at the Expo 2020 Dubai site after an intricate and complex construction operation.

During Expo 2020, Al Wasl dome will be the largest 360-degree projection surface in the world, providing an unparalleled experience for millions of visitors. The crowning of the dome is a key milestone for Expo 2020, with all permanent Expo-led construction on track to be completed by the end of the year.

In preparation for its pivotal role at Expo 2020, Al Wasl dome’s steel structure will next be transformed into an immersive 360-degree projection surface, with projections visible both from within the dome, providing a unique visitor experience.

Fitted with state-of-the-art projectors by audio-visual experts Christie, Expo 2020’s Official Projection and Display Partner, the dome will host performances from A-list global performers and other major celebrations, on key international occasions such as New Year’s Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year.

The dome’s huge steel crown was positioned at the top of the “jewel of the site in an inspiring feat of precision engineering”, organisers said on Wednesday.

Enclosing a space of 724,000 cubic metres and standing 67.5 metres tall – higher than the Leaning Tower of Pisa – the 130-metre-wide domed steel trellis encircles Al Wasl Plaza, a structure that will be the heart of the Expo 2020 site and set to become Dubai’s latest architectural landmark.

‘Architectural marvel’

Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo Dubai 2020 Higher Committee, said: “The crowning of the Al Wasl dome is a significant landmark not just for Expo 2020 Dubai but for the whole of Dubai and the UAE. This new architectural marvel joins a long list of inspiring designs that our country has created through collaboration, sheer hard work and the unending, ambitious vision of our leadership and people. It is another example of what the nation can do when it combines all its talents to such formidable purpose.”

Shaikh Ahmad is also President, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Chairman, Dubai Airports; and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group.

He added: “Al Wasl dome will take a lasting place at the very summit of our country’s world-renowned architectural achievements. My heartfelt congratulations go to everyone involved in successfully completing this amazing engineering feat.”

‘Intricate operation’

The highly intricate operation, involving hundreds of on-site technicians who used special lifting equipment, was a unique engineering challenge, according to the man responsible, Ahmad Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai. “It was the most exhilarating day of my entire career. We had one chance to get this right,” he said.

Weighing 550 tonnes of moulded steel, Al Wasl dome’s 22.5-metre crown had to be precisely positioned on top of the vertical trellis, with a margin of error of only three millimetres. It was completed using a technique called strand-jacking. Including the structures and equipment required to lift the dome during this process, the total weight was 830 tonnes – equivalent to 600 saloon cars.

Working through the night

Eighteen hydraulic jacks, aided by steel lifting ropes connected to 18 freestanding temporary columns, were used to slowly raise the curved steel crown. It was positioned directly on top of the trellis already in place 45 metres above the ground, and attached using 53 temporary connection brackets. Working through the night, 800 engineers and construction technicians carefully monitored every millimetre of the process, using GPS indicators throughout to ensure perfect alignment.

To retain the geometry of the trellis structure as it was lifted, a series of tension cables was installed, connecting the perimeter of the trellis crown to a central temporary compression ring. Multiple test lifts were conducted to measure the movement of the structure as it was lifted off the ground. The tensioned cables were adjusted until the trellis perimeter connection points were in the positions required for the full lift to commence.

Close monitoring

Al Khatib said: “Crowning Al Wasl Dome was both incredibly exciting and one of the most challenging engineering operations in the world. Lifting such a large and heavy structure involved a huge number of variables. Something as simple as a shift in direction of the wind or change in air temperature could have had a big impact on our calculations, so constant monitoring and reassessment was essential throughout the process.”

Al Wasl dome’s crowning was the culmination of 14 months of preparation, beginning when the final pieces of the dome’s steel trellising left Italy on June 26, 2018. The individual elements first arrived in Dubai in July 2018 and the crown was carefully assembled at ground level before being raised into place. Now positioned, the final piece of Al Wasl dome will be welded to the rest of the trellis, a process that will take 25 days to complete.

What does Al Wasl mean?

The name Al Wasl means ‘connection’ in Arabic, and Al Wasl Plaza will be the beating heart of the Expo 2020 site, connecting the three Thematic Districts and providing a focal point for visitors throughout the six-month event. Al Wasl Plaza has been designed to form a grand ‘urban room’, a meeting place that creates a shaded microclimate unlike anywhere else in Dubai; a space that simultaneously and uniquely encompasses vibrant performances and natural landscaping.

Reflecting the theme of Expo 2020 Dubai, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, the design and construction of Al Wasl dome is a global collaboration, involving contributions from companies from 13 countries.

Al Wasl Plaza, which includes the dome’s unique and iconic structure, was designed by US-based architects Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture. The raw steel for the trellis was sourced from the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland; the steel was shaped into its flowing curves by companies in Belgium, Germany and Spain, before being moulded into its intricate latticing in Italy by Cimolai Rimond.

The steel trellis was shipped in batches to Dubai by DP World, Expo 2020’s Premier Global Trade Partner. Expo 2020’s Official Programme Delivery Management Provider, Jacobs Mace, worked on the overall project management and companies from the United States, Canada, China, France, Japan and Mexico also played key roles in the completion of the dome.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs for six months, between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021 and expects to welcome 25 million visits, with 70 per cent of visitors projected to come from outside the UAE – the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos. For 173 days, it will be the World’s Greatest Show, and many of the 60-plus live events per day will be held in Al Wasl Plaza.