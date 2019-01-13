Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has taken a significant step towards its target to divert 85 per cent of waste from landfill after joining forces with Dulsco, an environmental organisation in UAE’s waste management sector.
As Expo 2020’s Official Waste Management Partner, Dulsco will implement innovative solutions supporting Dubai’s aim to host one of the most sustainable World Expos ever.
Dulsco’s purpose-built Waste2Resource (W2R) facility, located in Dubai South, will help to divert waste from landfill in the lead-up to and during Expo 2020.
Najeeb Mohammad Al Ali, Executive Director, Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, welcomed Abdul Aziz Mohammad Khan Abdullah, Chairman, Dulsco, to Expo 2020 for the official signing ceremony.
Al Ali said: “By collaborating with Dulsco, Expo 2020 has an opportunity to assist the circular economy through effective waste management, helping to preserve our surroundings and shape a better world for generations to come.”
The partnership directly aligns with Expo 2020’s subtheme of Sustainability, and supports the 75 per cent waste recycling target set out in UAE Vision 2021.
Abdullah said: “We are delighted to partner with Expo 2020 to provide sustainable, innovative solutions to waste management, and contribute to an enduring legacy that supports District 2020 and Dubai South.”
The breakdown of waste during Expo 2020 is expected to include 48 per cent organic material, 39 per cent recyclables and 13 per cent general waste.
Dulsco will process organic material using innovative composting solutions such as turning food waste into fertilisers and diverting waste streams to create bio-fuels.
Recyclable material such as paper and cardboard will be turned into mouldable products, such as cup holders, seed pots and boutique gift boxes, for use on the Expo site. Used glass will be upcycled into Expo memorabilia in partnership with local SME ChoChoma, and plastic will be converted into a variety of products such as bags and t-shirts.