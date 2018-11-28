Beyond the additional sales that our licensees will receive, the exposure that being associated with the Expo is expected to create will help them continue to grow well after 2020. UAE companies can also capitalise on the international consumer base by collaborating with Expo 2020 as authorised retailers. Licensed products will be sold through outlets across the Expo site as well as by retailers around the UAE, and our official online store will offer an additional opportunity for local firms to reach customers in every corner of the planet.