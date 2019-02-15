Dubai: Reem Bint Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Bureau, met with Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and members of the Security Committee responsible for security at the Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday.
Al Hashemi and the attendees listened to a detailed explanation of the plans developed for securing the global event by Major General Al Merri, who pointed out that they are divided into the ‘Operations Sector,’ the ‘Support and Backup Sector,’ and the ‘Criminal Research Sector.’
Al Hashemi praised the readiness of the departments and teams of Dubai Police, to ensure a full success for the mega event.