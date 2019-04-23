The site has 45,000 square meters of space spread across two campuses Image Credit: Social Media

Dubai: The Dubai Exhibition Centre, DEC, will open for business on October 20, 2020, offering Expo 2020 Dubai participants, partners, government entities, industry associations and event organisers access to a global stage for the six-month duration of the world's largest meeting of minds and building on an already thriving exhibition and conferences sector in the UAE.

A new 3D animated fly-through shows a world-class venue comprising 45,000 square meters of space spread across two campuses, housing a theater, auditorium, several multi-purpose halls, four suites and 24 meeting rooms, and customisable to all event needs, including large indoor concerts.

Co-located at the Expo 2020 site, the DEC forms a key part of Expo 2020's legacy, where it will continue to serve District 2020, the integrated urban development that will repurpose more than 80 per cent of Expo's built environment. A crucial driver of growth in the business services sector, the DEC's operation and expansion will attract both domestic and international visitors and encourage a sustainable, resilient and diversified economy in line with UAE Vision 2021, a set of national priorities to mark the country's Golden Jubilee.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Delivery Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "By any standard, the Dubai Exhibition Centre will be a cutting-edge venue that will play a pivotal role during Expo 2020. But the impact of such a unique space will stretch well beyond the six months of the Expo, boosting the region's meetings and events industry, furthering the UAE's reputation as a destination for major conferences, and fuelling growth in Dubai's knowledge-based economy for many years to come."

By choosing the DEC as a host venue, the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, MICE, industry, and all other event organisers, will have the opportunity to engage audiences at the heart of the Arab world's largest mega event, set to draw 25 million visitors.

Shaun Vorster, Vice President, Strategy and Business Integration - Programming at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "There will be no place on the planet offering more exceptional business networking opportunities than Expo 2020 Dubai, and the DEC will be right at its heart. Bookings are already going well and this latest 3D animated fly-through, which gives a taster of the high-tech facilities on offer, has already sparked keen interest among the 190 countries participating in Expo 2020."

Featuring the latest technology, onsite-catering facilities, and best-in-class audio, visual and telecommunication facilities, the DEC is set to become a hub for Expo 2020's more than 200 participants, including nations, global multilateral organisations, businesses, educational institutions, and millions of visitors. More than that, this multi-purpose venue will be used by the wider community as a unique location for summits, business festivals, seminars, weddings, gala dinners and live performances.