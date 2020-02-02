Campaign with Uber to allow people to discover cultural gems during Expo 2020 Dubai

Hidden Cities: Dubai’ is a digital platform that enables people to discover Dubai through storytellers Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uber, as part of its efforts to highlight hidden cultural gems in the city and showcase Dubai as a thriving cultural capital.

The authority will partner with Uber to launch the second edition of ‘Hidden Cities: Dubai’, a digital platform that enables both residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s cultural stories through the eyes of storytellers who are best positioned to reveal its hidden cultural experiences.

‘Hidden Cities: Dubai Vol. 02’, which follows the first version debuted by Uber in Dubai last year, will be a special edition for EXPO 2020 visitors providing meticulously curated experiences.

The campaign will leverage the insights of Dubai’s cultural leaders and storytellers to encourage everyone to uncover hidden places that are often taken for granted or are yet to be discovered.

‘Hidden Cities: Dubai Vol. 02’ will feature narratives told through the eyes of visionaries, advocates and drivers of cultural change in their respective areas, including fashion, music, art, food, heritage, literature and performing arts.

Exclusive guides

The planned partnership will include activations and short interactive teasers around the narratives of the “Hidden Cities” campaign.

There will also be printed guides that list culturally relevant attractions around the city, which people can visit by taking a reliable and convenient Uber ride, giving them a 360-degree access to the city. These guides/packs will be revealed exclusively by Uber in September 2020, just prior to Expo’s inauguration.

Hala Badri, director general at Dubai Culture, commented: “Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and people are always searching for unique places buried deep within the Emirate to discover and experience memorable moments.”

“It gives us great pleasure to collaborate with Uber to shed light on the historic neighbourhoods and culturally-rich places around the Emirate, revealing their captivating beauty and experiential impact.

“Dubai’s vibrant cultural scene makes it one of the foremost destinations in the world for immersing oneself in the arts, culture and heritage. It is part of the mandate of Dubai Culture to enable as many people as possible to enjoy what Dubai has to offer, and maximise the experience of visitors, tourists, residents and citizens.”

Badri added: “This agreement also comes within the framework of our efforts as the official supporter of cultural affairs for Expo 2020 Dubai. It reflects the concerted efforts of entities within the UAE to advance the cultural scene in Dubai and support this spectacular globally significant event, which will celebrate culture, action and innovation.”

Abdellatif Waked, Uber general manager Middle East and North Africa, said: “We pride ourselves in facilitating reliable and convenient transportation to people across hundreds of cities around the world. This planned partnership with Dubai Culture on the second volume of the Hidden Cities campaign will give us the perfect platform to share great stories that shed light on hidden and undiscovered gems and neighborhoods, providing both residents and visitors with an unforgettable experience around the city.”