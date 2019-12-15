A partnership is signed between Dubai Culture and Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Expo 2020 Dubai Office signed a partnership agreement to enrich the experience of visitors to Expo 2020 with innovative cultural initiatives that help strengthen Dubai’s stature as a global cultural capital.

The agreement was signed by Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, and Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of the Dubai Expo 2020 Office.

A top-class creative offering awaits millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, with Dubai Culture being named the official culture supporter in a nod to the growing local arts scene.

Led by Shaikha Latifa the authority will play a crucial role in promoting and enhancing the UAE’s vibrant arts scene, as the Dubai Expo will provide the authority with an ideal platform to showcase creativity and foster global cultural collaboration.

“With Dubai Culture named the official culture supporter of Expo 2020, we aim through this partnership to enrich the cultural experience of visitors to the world’s giant event, so that the creative and cultural content be main part of the event,” Shaikha Latifa said.

The tie-up will include an Expo-led and community-centred art programme and Dubai Culture’s annual Sikka Art Festival and promotional campaigns for Expo 2020. Under the agreement, various art and heritage related initiatives will be launched to further enrich Expo 2020’s creative offering.

Reem Al Hashemi said: “Signing this agreement highlights the combined efforts of all in the UAE to make this national project a success.”