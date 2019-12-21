Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has signed AS World Group Ltd (DIFC) as an Authorised Ticket Reseller for The World’s Greatest Show taking place from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021.

Sanjive Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai and Sajid Barkat, Chief Executive Officer, AS World Group, signed an agreement to this effect at the Expo 2020 Dubai head office.

The new contract promotes Expo 2020 Dubai ticket packages in Africa and is poised to bring visitors from the continent to the largest event ever held in the Arab World.

Barkat said: “We will promote Expo 2020 Dubai with the most flexible packages adapted for all needs of African (and other) delegates.”

Barkat noted the company will primarily target West African countries, including Senegal, Mali, Guinea Conakry, Mauritania, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Niger, as well as Central African nations such as Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and other Francophone African countries through the many time-tested B2B and B2C channels that the company operates through, throughout West and Central Africa.

“As a true facilitator in Africa, AS World Group is on track to play a crucial role in bringing various countries together at Expo 2020 Dubai through mutual opportunities involving financial investment, technology, culture, arts, science, education and other fields of human endeavour,” concluded Mr. Barkat.

Khosla said: “Given Dubai’s strategic location at the crossroads between Africa and the rest of the world, we expect many visitors from the continent at The World’s Greatest Show of human brilliance and achievement.”

AS World Group will promote special packages and offers for government ministries, chambers of commerce, universities, private businesses, etc.