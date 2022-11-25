With three unique five-star hotels, over 1 million square metres of natural space and over 40 experiences, JA The Resort is the ideal destination for all generations.
The newly refurbished suites at JA Palm Tree Court offer its guests the perfect tranquil beachfront escape. Surrounded by expansive green gardens, beautiful waterwalls and a private pristine beach, the much anticipated all new-look villas and elevated amenities make it the ideal choice for guests to re-connect and enjoy a truly serene beachfront getaway.
In addition to the refreshed beachfront villas at JA Palm Tree Court, guests staying at the property can now also enjoy a newly built private swimming pool, nestled within the stunning landscaped grounds, and just a few short steps away from the beach. Tamr Pool provides an elevated experience exclusively for JA Palm Tree Court guests.
Located near the ultimate kiddie’s haven, the Pirates & Mermaids kids’ club, the brand new splash park “Just Splash” will ignite imaginations providing endless adventures for kids of all ages to enjoy the waterslides and water features. Whilst the little ones are entertained by weekly activities, parents can unwind at Sandbar, a new casual yet chic cocktail beach bar, fitted with a stunning terrace overlooking the waterplay areas and sea views.
For those looking to enjoy a romantic escape with ultimate privacy, the new private pool suites at JA Lake View Hotel are waiting for you to be discovered. Stay in exclusive one-bedroom private pool suites that overlook the 9-hole golf course and have easy access to the private 800 metre beach.
Perfect for entertaining families and friends, the 2 bedroom outdoor jacuzzi suites are ideal for gathering your favorite people to enjoy some much needed catch-ups.
With access to over 25 restaurants and bars including signature outlets Kinara by Vikas Khanna, White Orchid’s South-East Asian specialties and the newly opened Smokin’ Gun with over the top burgers and crazy shakes you’ll be spoilt for choice.