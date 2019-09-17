Dubai Image Credit: File photo

The Safe Cities Index 2019 is a report from The Economist Intelligence Unit that ranks 60 cities on various security indicators for travelling. The four key categories used for the ranking are digital, infrastructure, health and personal security.

This year, however, a factor termed 'urban resilience' has been looked at while collating the ranks. This measures a city's capability to recover from natural or man=made shocks and disasters.

The safest cities

Tokyo, defending its place for the last five years, comes on top of this safety ranking list. Tokyo's overall score is a very high 92.0. Tokyo is closely followed by Singapore, Osaka, Amsterdam and Sydney making up the top five. Singapore ranks best on personal security and infrastructural security.

Top 10

Toronto, Washington DC, Copenhagen, Seoul and Melbourne make up the rest of the top 10.

UAE