Located in the heart of Europe lies Poland, a country brimming with natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and enchanting cities. From the snow-capped peaks of the Tatra Mountains to the wild, windswept beaches of the Baltic Sea, this is a land of contrasts, where traditional values meet modern sensibilities.

There’re plenty of places for tourists to visit and there is something for just about everyone. Nature lovers? There’s the majestic Tatra Mountains and the untamed Baltic Sea, amont others. History and culture buffs? There are plenty of castles and caves, ancient structures and more to revel in the cultural richness and architectural beauty of Poland’s vibrant cities.

For a taste of nature up close, take a walk through the Bialowieza Forest, Poland

With its vibrant mix of history, art, music, and gastronomy, Poland offers a tapestry of experiences that are waiting to be explored.

Warsaw and Krakow

These two cities are absolute must-sees on any journey through Poland and offer a perfect blend of cultural experiences and access to other regions of the country.

The old town city complexes of Krakow and Warsaw are both Unesco World Heritage Sites, but their stories couldn’t be more different. Krakow’s urban plan has remained virtually unchanged for centuries, making it a unique time capsule of architectural styles from various eras. Today, travelers from all over the world flock to Krakow to soak in the beauty of its stunning buildings.

The market squares in Poland have strikingly beautiful architectural wonders

Warsaw, meanwhile, has a different tale to tell. The city was completely destroyed during the Second World War, but its people were determined to rebuild it to its former glory. Today, it’s a masterpiece of reconstruction, with the old part of the city looking exactly the same as it did before the war. It’s a testament to the resilience and strength of the people of Warsaw, and a must-visit destination for anyone interested in history and architecture.

Unesco sites

If you’re interested in exploring Unesco World Heritage Sites, then you’re in for a treat this year. Poland has lined up a string of events highlighting some of the most amazing sites in Poland. And the best part? It’s super easy to discover these sites starting from either Krakow or Warsaw.

From Krakow, for instance, you can easily reach sites such as the Wieliczka and Bochnia Royal Salt Mines, the Wooden Churches of South Malopolska, the Tarnowskie Gory Lead-Silver-Zinc Mine and its underground Water Management system, and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Camp. Each of these sites offers a unique glimpse into Poland’s history and culture.

Wieliczka and Bochnia Royal Salt Mine Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine

If you’re starting from Warsaw, take a trip to Torun, the Medieval Town and birthplace of the famous astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus or visit the awe-inspiring Castle of the Teutonic Order in Malbork. And for those looking for a longer adventure, venture out to the Krzemionki Prehistoric Striped Flint Mining Region or the stunning Bialowieza Forest.

Unspoiled nature

If you’re looking to explore some of the stunning National Parks in Poland, you’re in luck. With 23 National Parks to choose from, there’s no shortage of breathtaking landscapes to discover.

One of the most famous parks is the Bialowieza Forest, the only primeval forest in Europe where the European bison roams free. The wildlife here is truly untamed and best observed from the education trail that winds its way through the terrain. And if you’re in the area, be sure to check out Narwianski and Biebrzanski National Parks as well.

But the beauty of Poland’s national parks isn’t limited to just the countryside. For those staying in Warsaw, the Kampinowski National Park is just a stone’s throw away from the city border. And if you’re based in Krakow, you’ve got easy access to the stunning Ojcowski, Pieninski, Tatrzanski, and Gorczanski National Parks. Each offers a unique landscape and experience, from Ojcowski’s geological structures and caves to Tatrzanski’s magnificent mountains and stunning lakes.

But wait, there’s more! If you’re looking for a green getaway that’s not limited to National Parks, there are plenty of options to choose from. From Krakow, you can venture to mountain resorts in the south of Poland, while those based in Warsaw can explore the beautiful lake district of Mazury. With rolling hills, picturesque countryside, and of course, plenty of lakes to swim in, it’s the perfect spot for a leisurely holiday.

Be sure not to miss the Elblaski Canal, which offers a truly unique experience - a cruise over grass.

550th birth anniversary of Nicolaus Copernicus

Let’s talk about Torun, a stunning example of Gothic architecture that’s also the birthplace of the famous astronomer, Nicolaus Copernicus. The Copernicus family’s old tenement house has been transformed into a museum that combines cutting-edge multimedia technology with the medieval atmosphere of the building.

It’s the perfect place to learn about the old and the new, the daily life of a middle-class family in a late Hanseatic household, and of course, the life and work of Nicolaus Copernicus himself. But the fun doesn’t stop there.

A mountain lake in 5 Lakes Valley in the Tatra Mountains, of Poland

Follow the Copernicus trail to explore places where he lived and worked, like Olsztyn, Malbork, Lidzbark Warminski, and Frombork. This region is also famous for its stunning Gothic architecture, including brick castles that served as both governing bodies and fortresses.

More cities to discover

Enjoy exploring cities? You can’t go wrong with Gdansk, Lodz, Wroclaw, or Poznan. Each city has its own unique charm and tells its own fascinating story.

Gdansk, located on the coast, is a city with a rich history spanning over a thousand years.

You can learn all about it by visiting the fascinating museums in the area. And if you’re looking for some unique shopping opportunities, you can’t miss out on learning about amber and visiting St. Dominic Fair.

Lodz, the largest city in Poland aside from Warsaw, is a cultural phenomenon with a diverse population of artists, scientists, and industrialists. It is a modern city that’s still rooted in tradition, with a multicultural heritage that includes Poles, Germans, Jews, and Russians.

Wroclaw, located in the southwest, is a buzzing city with a complex history spanning many centuries. You’ll see reminders of Czech, German, and Polish rule throughout the city, which gives it a unique European feel.

Last but not least, Poznan is a picturesque city that serves as a major economic, scientific, cultural, and tourism hub in Western Poland. It’s home to the country’s most important trade fair complex, so it’s a great spot for both business and pleasure.

Shopping

It’s always great to bring back something special from your travels, but it’s even better when it represents the local culture and traditions. So, when in Poland, what should you look for?

You can’t go wrong with amber and silver. Of course, there are the classic necklaces and shiny gold nuggets, but don’t forget to check out the original pieces created by young artists. And have you heard of the striped flint stone? It’s known as the “stone of optimism” and is becoming popular as a unique and beautiful jewelry material.

Poland is also famous for its stunning glass and faience. Keep an eye out for cobalt-cream from Boleslawiec, which is the perfect example of fine faience.