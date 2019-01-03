On this Amazon show, the CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) appears to have the most picturesque — but nonsensical — bike commute. Every morning, he rides past the Capitol, Jefferson Memorial and Lincoln Memorial. The problem is the route presumably starts after his workout at the Potomac Boat Club in Georgetown and ends in Langley, Virginia — meaning he would pass by none of the above. Cyclist fans instead will want to explore the Capital Crescent Trail, which Ryan would probably take if he were real. (Amazon.com chief executive Jeffrey Bezos owns The Washington Post.)