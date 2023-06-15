Dubai’s largest experience resort just got better. With three unique five-star properties to stay at, 25 restaurants and bars and more than 40 experiences for the entire family, JA The Resort is the perfect destination for your family holiday.
Choose from beach chic suites at JA Beach Hotel, tech-savvy rooms at JA Lake View Hotel, some with a private pool, or enhanced beach villa suites at JA Palm Tree Court all spread over one million square metres of natural space.
With an 800-metre private beach, seven swimming pools and a Just Splash park for kids over 100cm there’s endless beach and pool fun for everyone.
Satisfy foodie cravings across award-winning restaurants with cuisines from South East Asia at White Orchid, authentic Italian at Sette, delightful tapas at Taperia and Indian with a twist at Kinara by Vikas Khanna.
There will also be a variety of entertainment for all ages, a lavish Eid buffet dinner and an exclusive Eid Al Adha family-style dinner at Kinara by Vikas Khanna.
There’s also something for everyone when it comes to experiences ranging from horseriding, padel tennis, a nine-hole golf course and JA shooting club to an Animal Discovery Zone, mini golf, Pirates and Mermaids kids club, kayaking, SUP boarding, e-foiling, beach volleyball, badminton, gymnasium and lots more.
Book the Summer Escape offer now and enjoy up to 40 per cent off with up to Dh200 credit back towards dining and experiences. Best of all, kids go free.
For bookings visit JAresortshotels.com or call 04 814 5500