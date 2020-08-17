Vazir Group, Dubai’s leading immigration consultant announced the opening of its new division that aims to cater to the increased influx of skilled immigration seekers and the added demand from destinations like Canada and Malta for personnel in certain industries by adding Foreign Worker Program and Skilled Worker Program as part of their services.

Traditionally Vazir Group has been known to assist investors and entrepreneurs with financially lucrative immigration opportunities across Canada, Cyprus, Greece, Portugal and Malta to name a few.

The advent of the new division come about as a result of an added interest from immigration seekers from across the GCC and India in particular. The Skilled Worker Program has a specific demand for nurses, truckers, workers in the logistics and construction, IT or sales and retail from Canada as well as nurses and other healthcare workers from Malta. The Foreign Worker Program is the fastest program to migrate to Canada and is dedicated to the applicant and his family, based on the main applicant's CV, background and work experience.

Vazir Group has assisted thousands of families and individuals realise their potential through immigration since 2004 and ventured into multiple geographies like Sri Lanka, India, Lebanon and Egypt over the past few years, through its offices in Canada and the UAE.

The company has special fees for Skilled Immigrant division to help deserving individuals in these challenging times.

Often referred to as a land of immigrants, Canada is home to millions of newcomers that helped build the harmony and way of life that shaped the land of opportunities. The Canadian government reinforced the fact and the important role that the immigrants have in keeping the country moving during the Covid-19 pandemic and underlining the importance and need of new immigrants.

“The current times have changed how people, businesses and even governments behave. While destinations are still open for and in fact welcoming more and more investors and entrepreneurs, skilled individuals are the need of this hour, which cannot be ignored. Therefore, and in order to assist the process we have established a division that focusses on specific industries, while upholding Vazir Group’s standards of service, transparency and success rate for desirous applicants,” says Vrinda Gupta, Managing Partner Vazir Group.