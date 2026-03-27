Schiaparelli: Fashion becomes art at the V&A

The exhibition is staggering in its ambition: over 400 objects - 100 ensembles, 50 artworks, and a miscellany of accessories, theatrical costumes, jewellery, and archival treasures - chart the career of a woman who made the streets of Paris, the stages of London, and the red carpets of New York her playground. At the heart of the show are the pieces that made Schiaparelli a household name in avant-garde circles: the Skeleton dress (1938), its bones eerily padded as if in mockery of mortality; the Tears dress, a shimmering exercise in melodrama; and a hat shaped like an upside-down shoe, a playful wink to Salvador Dalí’s own absurdist genius. Alongside these sit artworks by Pablo Picasso, Jean Cocteau, and Man Ray - not as adjuncts, but as equals in a conversation between art and couture that Schiaparelli orchestrated with unparalleled excellence.