Roberto Coin: the jeweller who hides a story in every stone

Perhaps the most intimate of Coin’s gestures is the ruby concealed within each piece - invisible to the observer, known only to the wearer. “The ruby signature is an idea that comes from the world of legends, which I adore,” he explains. “It comes from three legends: one from the Egyptian Pharaohs, the Hindu myth and the Burmese warriors. I fell in love with this small gemstone with such a huge story and decided it would become my signature and my personal wish of happiness to every woman who wears my creations.”