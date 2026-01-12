Discover the ultimate luxury Christmas Market trail this season

Where does one go for the perfect combination of fashion and festivities?
There’s something undeniably magical about Europe at Christmas time—the twinkling lights, frosty mornings, cinnamon--scented stalls, and that mystical sense of wonder, hope and festive cheer that seems to permeate everyone and everything around you.
Central to these festive feels are Christmas markets filled with stalls selling trinkets and traditional fare. Fun and nostalgic? Yes. But practical and productive for finding the perfect gift? Undoubtedly no. So where does one go for the perfect combination of fashion and festivities? Enter The Bicester Collection, whose open-air villages across Europe transform into glittering holiday destinations every winter, offering the atmosphere of an enchanted market with the added joy of luxury shopping, gourmet dining, artistic installations, and unforgettable festive moments.
More of a Luxury Christmas Market Trail, the collection features six charming stops, each with its own personality and plenty of festive magic. This year, the villages have gone all out—think falling snow, sleigh photo ops, creative workshops, live music, artisanal menus and exclusive store openings of your favourite brands. So, whether you’re craving a Parisian-style Christmas, a snug Irish getaway, or a -creativity-soaked Spanish celebration, there’s a village ready to sweep you into the season.
Kick off your festive trail in Oxfordshire, where Bicester Village transforms into a real-life fairytale. The moment you arrive, the season comes to life, complete with falling snow, afternoons filled with joyful choir-led sing-alongs, and weekends humming with live music that wraps the whole village in holiday cheer.
Families with young kids will adore the daily Santa’s Sleigh Photo Experience, complete with a dedicated host and instant prints to take home. The Village Workshop is -another highlight—a cosy creative hub offering wrapping, personalisation, ornament decorating, and even a playful “Naughty or Nice Barometer” for sweet treats. And don’t miss Letters to Santa: for every note posted, Bicester donates £1 to its DO GOOD charity partners, making the moment feel even more magical.
Foodies are also in for a treat. This season sees the arrival of The Double Red Duke and the beloved Fortnum & Mason, both serving an irresistible rotation of festive dishes, winter warmers, and indulgent snacks from morning till night. Whether you’re after a hot chocolate between boutiques or a decadent lunch to toast the season, there’s something delicious waiting around every corner.
For Her: Aquazzurra, Christian Louboutin Beauty, Zimmerman, LOEWE, Miu Miu, Valentino
For Him: Birkenstock, Vilebrequin, Paul Smith, Tod’s, Zegna, Acqua di Parma
For Little Ones: Bonpoint, Gucci, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Kids Around, The White Company
Getting there: Fly into London Heathrow or Luton; the village is a 45-minute train from London Marylebone
Just outside Paris, La Vallée Village delivers the kind of Christmas only the French can master—elegant, atmospheric, and effortlessly stylish. Designed like a charming French hamlet, with cobbled walkways and storybook architecture, it sets the scene for a truly enchanting festive escape. This year, from 1st November to 31th December, the Village comes alive with 25 days of festive animations, transforming the streets into a winter wonderland. Think snow machines swirling over twinkling lights, live pianists playing seasonal melodies, customisation stands for personalised gifts, and even a photo-ready sleigh-car grotto.
Home to more than 120 boutiques—including exciting new arrivals like Jacquemus, Lululemon, and Watchfinder—La Vallée Village also offers a VIP personal shopping service complete with brand new personal shopping suites, and a special Membership Advent Calendar filled with daily surprises.
For Her: Jacquemus, Brunello Cucinelli, Moncler, Prada, Rabanne
For Him: Golden Goose, Loro Piana, TUMI, Lacoste, Watchfinder & Co
For Little Ones: Armani, Burberry, Fendi, KENZO, UGG
Getting there: Fly into Paris Charles de Gaulle; the village is 40 minutes by car and close to Disneyland Paris
Set against Catalonia’s crisp winter skies, and just 40 minutes away from Barcelona, La Roca Village celebrates the season with an artistic flourish. This year’s theme, So Much More Than Gifting, introduces an exclusive collaboration with illustrator Lara Costafreda, whose Toile de Jouy-inspired artwork adorns façades and windows throughout.
Amongst the 150 luxury-brand boutiques will be a specially curated Christmas Market, complete with live music, creative workshops and weekend visits from Santa and his little helpers. Plus, in the spirit of gifting, the Village will offer personalisation stations with bespoke wrapping and customisation across a range of brands. Channelling Catalan’s cool aesthetic, the village will also feature talent and community initiatives to ensure a memorable experience for all guests.
For Her: Adolfo Dominguez, ba&sh, Ferragamo, Isabel Marant, Pinko
For Him: Boss, New Balance, Vilebrequin, Scalpers, TAG Heuer, Cold Culture, Carhartt
For Little Ones: Adidas, Chloé-Kids Around, Dolce & Gabanna, Camper, Vans
Getting there: Fly into Barcelona El Prat Airport; the village is a 30-minute drive from the city centre
From Barcelona, continue west to Las Rozas Village, just 25 minutes from Madrid. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Village reveals the final chapter of its “Mano a Mano” project—an ongoing celebration of craftsmanship and community. This season, the spotlight is on Christmas created entirely from natural fibres. Think biodegradable decorations, a beautifully sculptural tree, and intricate installations by renowned fibre artists Gabriela Sagarminaga and Raúl del Chano.
Seasonal treats like hot consommé and churros add warmth to the experience, while a festive market brimming with handmade treasures invites you to browse at leisure. The initiative also extends its spirit of giving by supporting social causes, with the Nuevo Horizonte Association participating throughout December. Fashion lovers will appreciate the Village’s evolving style landscape too, with new store openings including Nude Project, Birkenstock, and Eme Studios, each adding a fresh, contemporary edge. And with an Advent calendar filled with daily surprises, this stop on the trail is as joyful as it is beautifully crafted.
For Her: Adolfo Domínguez, Eme Studios, Herno, Swarovski, Versace, Etro
For Him: Breitling, Dolce & Gabbana, Hackett London, Samsonite
For Little Ones: Armani, Burberry, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Vans
Getting there: Fly into Madrid Barajas Airport; the village is about 25 minutes by car
This season, Kildare Village embraces A Só Irish Christmas, blending local craftsmanship with festive charm from November through December. Expect gift guides curated with Irish flair, talented local designers in residence, and hands-on workshops and masterclasses led by Irish craftspeople—all creating a uniquely Irish approach to the holidays.
Guests can wander through seasonal pop-ups, discover beautifully arranged gift hampers, write heartfelt notes on bespoke illustrated cards for Letters to Santa, and pause at the Village’s whimsical wishing tree. The latest openings—The Head Plan, Charles Tyrwhitt, the Calvin Klein pop-up, and the updated Polo Ralph Lauren store—add even more to explore.
With festive menus, personal styling appointments, hands-free shopping, and friendly seasonal hosts, every visit feels easy and joyful—a true reflection of the warm Irish welcome.
For Her: All Saints, American Vintage, Claudie Pierlot, Mulberry, Self Portrait
For Him: 7 For All Mankind, Barbour, Calvin Klein, Charles Tyrwhitt
For Little Ones: DKNY Kids, Joules,
Levis Kids, LITTLE MARC JACOBS, The Head Plan Kids
Getting there: Fly into Dublin Airport; the village is a 45–50 minute drive
From 5th November, Fidenza Village steps into the season with its signature Italian flair, complete with a full Festive Wonderland, with twinkling lights, seasonal music, creative workshops, gift-wrapping stations, and charming weekend visits from Santa and his helpers. The Village’s Christmas Market adds an indulgent culinary twist, offering tastings from Parma Menu Restaurant, Lindt, and Venchi, along with a special panettone-and-wine pairing event that feels deliciously Italian.
This festive period also welcomes an exciting lineup of new boutiques—Oakley, Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, and Jo Malone London, to name a few—making it a must-visit stop for anyone curating the perfect Christmas wardrobe or hunting for standout presents. For those looking to make the most of their visit, exclusive membership activities—-including beautiful wreath-making workshops—offer an extra incentive to join the Village’s community. Elegant, inviting, and filled with festive sparkle, Fidenza Village is where Italian style meets Christmas magic in the most effortless way.
For Her: Alberta Ferretti, JIL SANDER, Jo Malone London, Vivienne Westwood
For Him: Oakley, Diesel, The North Face, Paul&Shark, Salomon, Boggi Milano, Eleventy
For Little Ones: CROCS, Gallo, Guess, Il Gufo, Monnalisa, Nike
Getting there: Fly into Milan Linate or Bologna; the village is an hour by car or train.
