Discover the ultimate luxury Christmas Market trail this season

Seasonal treats like hot consommé and churros add warmth to the experience, while a festive market brimming with handmade treasures invites you to browse at leisure. The initiative also extends its spirit of giving by supporting social causes, with the Nuevo Horizonte Association participating throughout December. Fashion lovers will appreciate the Village’s evolving style landscape too, with new store openings including Nude Project, Birkenstock, and Eme Studios, each adding a fresh, contemporary edge. And with an Advent calendar filled with daily surprises, this stop on the trail is as joyful as it is beautifully crafted.