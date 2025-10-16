GOLD/FOREX
Diwali gift guide: Luxurious and thoughtful presents for him and her

Elevate your Diwali with elegant and meaningful presents

PASHA DE CARTIER
As Diwali approaches, homes across India and the world prepare to glow with lights, flowers, and festive cheer. Known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. It is a time for joy, reflection, and connection - a moment to honour relationships and create memories that stay long after the diyas are extinguished.

This year, The Kurator brings you a carefully curated capsule gift guide to make gifting during this festive season effortless, thoughtful, and undeniably luxurious. From Miu Miu’s dreamy “Rêverie” collection, full of delicate charm, to the Ganesh Shri bag, which marries style with devotion, these gifts reflect elegance and meaning. Christofle’s sculptural silver pieces and David Yurman’s modern icons add sparkle and sophistication, perfect for those who appreciate beauty that lasts. For the modern aesthete, TUMI’s “Icons Tested” collection and Mr Porter’s refined essentials combine practicality with timeless appeal, while statement pieces like Hublot’s iconic timepieces or Pasha de Cartier’s elegant fragrance bring craftsmanship, luxury, and a sense of celebration to every gift.

From heritage icons to contemporary classics, this edit captures the essence of thoughtful giving. Each piece is a gesture of care, a symbol of connection, and a way to make the festival of lights truly memorable. Luxurious, considered, and perfectly curated, these gifts are designed to delight -  shining as brightly as the diyas and fireworks that light up Diwali night.

You can create cosy home vibes, or add a pop of glamour, or just treat someone to a sweet indulgence, these picks make Diwali 2025 truly unforgettable.

