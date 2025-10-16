Diwali gift guide: Luxurious and thoughtful presents for him and her

This year, The Kurator brings you a carefully curated capsule gift guide to make gifting during this festive season effortless, thoughtful, and undeniably luxurious. From Miu Miu’s dreamy “Rêverie” collection, full of delicate charm, to the Ganesh Shri bag, which marries style with devotion, these gifts reflect elegance and meaning. Christofle’s sculptural silver pieces and David Yurman’s modern icons add sparkle and sophistication, perfect for those who appreciate beauty that lasts. For the modern aesthete, TUMI’s “Icons Tested” collection and Mr Porter’s refined essentials combine practicality with timeless appeal, while statement pieces like Hublot’s iconic timepieces or Pasha de Cartier’s elegant fragrance bring craftsmanship, luxury, and a sense of celebration to every gift.