Image Credit: Supplied

After the recent launch of their pocket-friendly affordable smartphones, Xiaomi today launched three new devices today. First were the Mi 11 flagship smartphone with it’s more affordable sibling the Mi 11 Lite and next was their 75” Mi Q1 premium QLED TV.

Mi 11 – Flagship made affordable

What's in the box? The Xiaomi Mi 11, a 33W wall charger, headphones and a 3.5mm dongle Image Credit: Supplied

With the Mi 11 Xiaomi brings flagship features to the market at a relatively affordable price-tag (compared to the competition). The phone features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On back, the phone comes with a 108MP main camera, supported by a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro-lens. For you selfie lovers, there’s a 20MP sensor on the front too.

The display on the phone is a 120Hz 6.81” AMOLED DotDisplay with a 480Hz touch-sampling rate and an in-display fingerprint reader. Adding to the media consumption experience are the dual Harman Kardon stereo speakers on the phone.

The Mi 11 comes with a 4600mAh battery and 55W wired charging (with the charger in the box) and supports 50W wireless charging.

The Mi 11 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Dh2,999 and available to purchase from Xiaomi’s official sales channels including Carrefour, Lulu, SDG, Jacky’s, Amazon, Noon, IR channels, Mi home from 8th April. Midnight Grey and Horizon Blue colors are available for UAE customers.

Mi 11 Lite - Ultra-slim and not far behind

Image Credit: Supplied

The Mi 11 Lite is the mid-range brother of the Mi 11 but comes packed with features too. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. The phone comes with a 4250mAh battery and 33W fast wired charging.

The 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay with 10-bit TrueColor support that produces a 1.07 billion colors, 64x more than its predecessor. Not just that, it comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch-sampling rate. Now the phone is a super slim 6.81mm thin and weighs just 157g.

There’s a triple camera setup on the back whichh comes with a 64MP main camera, supported by and 8MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 5MP macro lens.

The Mi 11 Lite comes in three variants. The Mi 11 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be available for Dh999, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Dh1099 and the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Dh1199.

UAE customers can purchase via above retail stores start from 8th April. All will be available for purchase via Xiaomi’s official sales channels including Carrefour, Lulu, SDG, Jacky’s, Amazon, Noon, IR channels, Mi home.

Mi Q1 75” TV - Another segment, More affordability

Image Credit: Supplied

The Xiaomi MI Q1 75” TV is the brand’s most premium TV to date. The TV boasts an enormous 75’’ panel, quantum dot technology, the Android TV 10 system and an enhanced smart TV experience.

Based on what was seen in the presentation, the TV has pretty slim bezels and has a metallic finish to it. The 75” has an edge-to-edge display with a 178° viewing angle.

As fast as picture quality is concerned the TV accommodates 100% NTSC colour range, has 192 full array local dimming zones, is Dolby Vision and HDR10+ certified and could potentially be great for gamers with 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports and Auto Low Latency mode.

The Mi Q1 also produces cinematic sound from 30W stereo speaker system that utilise six speakers – two tweeter and four woofer – as well as Dolby AudioTM and DTS-HD.

Last but not least, being an Android TV users get an immense array of apps and “OK Google” voice control.