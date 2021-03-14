Image Credit: Supplied

Today, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro here in the UAE, increasing Its portfolio of affordable mid-range devices with flagship levels specs in the market. From the 108MP Voyager (Redmi Note 10 Pro) to the AMOLED Explorer (Redmi Note 10), these two smartphones continue Xiaomi’s commitment to providing the latest smartphone advancements to all and redefining the mid-range king in the industry.

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Image Credit: Supplied

108MP Camera

Redmi Note 10 Pro ups the ante as one of the highest resolution cameras for smartphones (and a first in the Redmi Series), making it the 'mid-range king in mobile photography' . The phone’s 108MP sensor with 9-in-1 binning technology and Dual native ISO combine to capture the finest details, provide a higher dynamic range and offer an array of photo editing possibilities.

Thanks to the Night mode 2.0 powered by RAW multi-frame algorithm, users can capture stunning visuals even in low-light settings. Redmi Note 10 Pro will offer both pro and tele-macro time-lapse video shooting. Other new additions in Redmi Note include Photo Clones, Video Clones, Dual Video and Long exposure modes for extra fun photo or video sharing on your favorite social media apps.

120Hz AMOLED Display

Following a seamless redesign, including an Arc side fingerprint sensor and a 6.67” 120Hz AMOLED DotDisplay (anotherr first In the Redmi series), the device grants an all-around smooth user experience.

Available in three head-turning colors - Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue and Gradient Bronze - Redmi Note 10 Pro is as elegant as it is durable, with its Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front protecting from unsightly scuffs and scratches.

Power and Performance

On the performance end, Redmi Note 10 Pro truly packs a punch with one of the most powerful 4G processors on the market, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. Ideal for gamers and streamers alike, the device’s high performance and low power consumption model, paired with an immersive sound system featuring dual speakers, provides an optimal on-the-go viewing experience. Thanks to the 5,020mAh battery and advanced 33W fast charging, users' time spent powering up will be kept to a minimum.

Redmi Note 10

Image Credit: Supplied

AMOLED Display

Providing optimal viewing experiences, Redmi Note 10 is equipped with a 6.43” AMOLED DotDisplay. As with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the device touts a seamless redesign and updates including an Arc side fingerprint sensor, 33W fast charging, a 360-degree light sensor setup and immersive dual speakers. Redmi Note 10 comes in two classic colors: Onxy Gray and Pebble White. Additionally, it offers one extra striking color: Lake Green.

48MP camera

Redmi Note 10 is ready to capture all life’s moments with their quad camera setups featuring 8MP ultra-wide angle camera for group shots, 2MP macro camera for close-ups and a 2MP depth sensor for supporting portraits. Powered by 48MP, the Redmi Note 10 main camera is great when it comes to taking impressive photos. This device is also equipped with Pro time-lapse capabilities, this marks an addition to the previous slow motion, night mode and regular time-lapse features.

Redmi Note 10 features a quick, snappy everyday processor that will easily power through all your daily uses - the brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 678.

Pricing and availability in the UAE

Redmi Note 10 with 4GB/64GB will be available for Dh699, 4GB/128GB will be available for Dh799. 6GB/128GB will be available for Dh899. UAE customers can purchase the device in the below mentioned stores from 15th March 2021.

Redmi Note 10 PRO with 4GB/64GB will be available for Dh949, 6GB/128GB will be available for Dh999. 8GB/128GB will be available for Dh1,099. Redmi Note 10 PRO will be available in the UAE before April 2021.