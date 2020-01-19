Some users said the issue was restricted to image sharing on the app

Image Credit: IANS

Dubai: WhatsApp users reported issues with the messaging app on Sunday. UAE users said they were unable to send multimedia files or voice messages on the popular app.

DownDetector.com - a website that is used by internet users worldwide to report issues using apps or websites - logged multiple complaints about the outage on Sunday afternoon.

On Twitter, #WhatsAppDown has started trending, with many users sharing memes about the outage.

Some users said on Twitter that they were unable to send or share stickers, audio files and photos.