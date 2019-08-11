What you need to know:
- From India’s #Article 370 revoke to shootings in the US, see what made headlines on social media this week.
Social media users discussed the occasion of Eid Al Adha and wished friends and family online. And, India’s decision to revoke #Article370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was another top worldwide trend. Tweeps discussed the deaths of Indian politician Sushma Swaraj and American Nobel laureate Toni Morrison. And people emphasised the need for gun control after shootings in Canada and US.
1. Eid Mubarak
Social media users celebrated the occasion of Eid Al Adha and congratulated friends and family online.
@mariam_sultan_
Sunday, August 11, will be the first day of Eid Al AdhA, Eid Mubarak #EidAlAdha2019
2. #Article370 revoked
The Article 370 of the Indian constitution always gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling government passed a bill in parliament to revoke the provision, scrapping Kashmir’s special status and making India “one nation, one constitution”. The decision left social media users divided and received strong reactions internationally.
@Keshavk789
This is it, History has been made #Article370Scrapped
@RehmanWarraich3
And now Indians are preferring Modi’s leadership over Nehru’s? …what a shame!!#Article370Scrapped
3. Sushma Swaraj dies
Indian politician, Sushma Swaraj, also known as the ‘Iron Lady’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media, died at the age of 67 on August 8. Users grieved the loss of a “great leader”.
Very few mass leaders in the BJP influenced me since my childhood. Sushmaji was one of them. Very sad to hear news about her death...
#SushmaSwaraj @SushmaSwaraj
4. Toni Morrison dies
Celebrated novelist who became the first black woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature, died on Monday, August 5.
@DjabeMau
We lost more than an author, a great human being, a true world class women
#ToniMorrison
5. Gun control laws
After shootings in El Paso, US and Toronto, Canada, Social media users urged for better gun control laws.
@robreiner
After the mass slaughter in El Paso in the name of ‘White Supremacy’, Donald Trump continues to incite violence with his refusal to end his racist campaign....