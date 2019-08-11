From India’s #Article 370 revoke to shootings in the US, see what made headlines

Muslim pilgrims pray as they watch thousands of pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Image Credit: AP Photo/Amr Nabil

What you need to know: From India’s #Article 370 revoke to shootings in the US, see what made headlines on social media this week.

Social media users discussed the occasion of Eid Al Adha and wished friends and family online. And, India’s decision to revoke #Article370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir was another top worldwide trend. Tweeps discussed the deaths of Indian politician Sushma Swaraj and American Nobel laureate Toni Morrison. And people emphasised the need for gun control after shootings in Canada and US.

People gather at Dubai's Farooq Omar Bin Al Khattab Mosque, or the "Blue Mosque", for Eid prayers. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

1. Eid Mubarak

Social media users celebrated the occasion of Eid Al Adha and congratulated friends and family online.

[Twitter]

@mariam_sultan_

Sunday, August 11, will be the first day of Eid Al AdhA, Eid Mubarak #EidAlAdha2019

2. #Article370 revoked

The Article 370 of the Indian constitution always gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The ruling government passed a bill in parliament to revoke the provision, scrapping Kashmir’s special status and making India “one nation, one constitution”. The decision left social media users divided and received strong reactions internationally.

[Twitter]

@Keshavk789

This is it, History has been made #Article370Scrapped

@RehmanWarraich3

And now Indians are preferring Modi’s leadership over Nehru’s? …what a shame!!#Article370Scrapped

A file photo of former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj Image Credit: AP

3. Sushma Swaraj dies

Indian politician, Sushma Swaraj, also known as the ‘Iron Lady’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media, died at the age of 67 on August 8. Users grieved the loss of a “great leader”.

[Twitter]

Very few mass leaders in the BJP influenced me since my childhood. Sushmaji was one of them. Very sad to hear news about her death...

#SushmaSwaraj @SushmaSwaraj

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2013 file photo, author Toni Morrison signs copies of her latest book "Home," during Google's online program series, Authors At Google, in New York. The Nobel Prize-winning author has died. Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File) Image Credit: AP

4. Toni Morrison dies

Celebrated novelist who became the first black woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature, died on Monday, August 5.

[Twitter]

@DjabeMau

We lost more than an author, a great human being, a true world class women

#ToniMorrison

A woman straightens flowers at a makeshift memorial at the Walmart in El Paso, Texas, two days after a gunman opened fire inside the store, killing 22 and wounding more than two dozen others. Image Credit: NYT

5. Gun control laws

After shootings in El Paso, US and Toronto, Canada, Social media users urged for better gun control laws.

[Twitter]

@robreiner