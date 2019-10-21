Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Manssori returned to the UAE after his space mission and was welcomed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Social media users discussed the #DubaiFitnessChallenge2019 and shared their goals for the month. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate visited Pakistan this week. Online users also discussed #WorldFoodDay.

1. Hazzaa returns to the UAE

UAE’s first astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori returned to the UAE after successfully completing his space mission. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hazzaa when he landed in the country.

James Castro Linao: Welcome back Hazzaa

Sanjay Rajdeo: Congratulations to the UAE and our hero…

2. #DubaiFitnessChallenge2019

The Dubai Fitness Challenge is back and UAE residents are geared up to start the month-long initiative and discussed their weight loss goals. Do you accept the challenge?

Open your mind, transform your body, feed your soul. #Dubai30x30 …Download the Dubai Fitness app

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge along with his wife Catherine (Kate), Duchess of Cambridge arrive at National Monument by an auto-rickshaw in Islamabad. Image Credit: ANI

3. William and Kate in Pakistan

Prince William and Kate visited Pakistan this week and their historic visit was a top discussion on social media. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were praised for their grace.

Prince William and Princess Kate visits National cricket academy and play cricket there

#Pakistan_LandOfPeace

4. #WorldFoodDay

On World Food Day October 16, users discussed the importance of having clean, healthy food, and the need to reduce food wastage around the world.

1.3 billion tons of food is lost or wasted each year.

Yet, 1 in 9 people go to bed hungry every day. #StopTheWaste by: Buying smaller portions, eating leftovers, sharing food with others.

5. Board of Cricket Control in India

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly was elected as the President of the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). He received praise from peers and social media users.

