Inappropriate online images are the top concern of 71 per cent of parents in the UAE, according to a new YouGov report released on Tuesday.

Other concerns for parents, especially for those with young children, included interactions with strangers (65%), online bullying (62%), and exposure to dangerous games (61%). Parents of older children were more concerned about interaction with strangers (75%), illegal downloading (60%) and risk to reputation on account of content posted by their child (43%).

More than three-quarters of parents in the UAE (78%) are worried about their child’s exposure to inappropriate online content, More than nine in ten (92%) agree with the statement ‘Inappropriate online content can affect a child’s mental health’.

According to the report, more than nine in ten UAE parents (93%) said their children use the Internet. Parents of older children, 10 or older, were much more likely to say their children use the internet “very often” (79%), compared to only 39% of parents with children of 5 or under.

Despite this, only 30 percent of parents check their children’s online history “very often.” Parents of younger children were more likely to check up on their children’s activity.

YouGov reported a higher concern with online bullying among parents whose youngest children are aged between 6 and 10, with seven in ten of these parents saying this is concerning to them.