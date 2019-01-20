What you need to know:
- Bill Gates stands in line to get a burger, sending social media users in a frenzy.
- Tweeps said he set an example for people.
Dubai: American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates wanted a burger and nearly broke the internet in the process. A picture of the Microsoft founder patiently waiting in line to get his food went viral, as online users commended him for his “humility”.
Worth $96.4 billion (Dh354,077,200,000), Gates was in casual attire as he stood in line at Dick’s Drive-In, in Seattle.
According to the UK tabloid, The Sun, the photograph was snapped by a former Microsoft employee, Mike Galos, who uploaded the picture to a closed Microsoft alumni page.
Galos, shared the picture on Facebook with the caption: “When you’re worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick’s like the rest of us.”
He added: “[Gates’] not big on attention but is generally friendly and understands he’s a bit of a celebrity. I’ve chatted with him at parties before but on the street or in a restaurant I don’t know him well enough to go over and say hi.”
Online users said Gates fit right in and was setting a good example for others to follow.
Tweep @pettore posted: “Love this picture…Billionaires - they’re just like us! Bill Gates, 63, is spotted waiting in line to grab a burger, fries and a Coke at Dick’s drive-in in Seattle.”
@Blake_Lemberg tweeted: “He does this once a month ... loves it. I love it too…once a month…One burger, one fry, one milkshake ... the Gates’ mantra.”
Twitter user @Vickymbahr posted: “Rich celebrity standing in a line for a burger #BillGates #Inspiration #humble.”
A few tweeps even compared Gates’ behaviour to other billionaires around the world.
@ashadilse: “Billionaire Bill Gates waiting in a line at burger joint… he is patiently in line to collect his hamburger… Can anyone show this pic to the Ambani’s…?”
According to American technology news website, GeekWire, Dick’s Drive-In is one of Gates’ favourite places to get a burger and calls it a “classic”.