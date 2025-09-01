GOLD/FOREX
Tiny island owns '.ai', now tech firms are paying millions of dollars

With AI blowing up, everyone’s begging Anguilla for .ai domains, now it's a cash cow

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
A view of Anguilla, the Caribbean.
Anguilla’s striking digital gold.

In 2024, this tiny Caribbean gem pocketed a cool 105.5 million East Caribbean dollars ($39 million) just from selling ".ai" domain names.

That’s a whopping 23% of their budget, as per the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Cashing in on AI

AI’s the hottest thing since sliced bread, and Anguilla’s cashing in big time.

IMF notes that the Caribbean island is receiving a fiscal boost from internet domain registrations — and offers lessons for others.

The Fund stated: Anguilla's .ai country-code internet domain "has become a favourite among technology companies" across the world.

Windfall profit

Since the launch of ChatGPT in November 2022, registrations of .ai domain names have skyrocketed — surging from 144,000 registrations in 2022 to 354,000 in 2023.

"In 2023 alone, this surge in .ai domain registrations generated EC$87 million in revenue (approximately $32 million) — just over 20% of the government's total revenue for the year," the IMF reported. "This marks a dramatic increase from previous years, when revenue from .ai domain registrations hovered around 5%."

Epic win

How did they pull off this epic win? And can they keep the party going?

Way back in the ‘80s, when the internet was just a nerdy toddler, every country got its own web suffix.

Think .gov for bigwigs, .edu for brainiacs, .in for India, and .ae for the United Arab Emirates.

Anguilla, a chill Caribbean island with only 16,000 folks, snagged .ai.

Total accident, but it’s like hitting the jackpot at a beachside club.

AI is blowing up

Now, with AI blowing up, everyone’s begging Anguilla for .ai domains.

Tech guru Dharmesh Shah shelled out $700,000 for you.ai to build a rad AI project for digital clones.

Talk about a flex.

The .ai game is exploding — 850,000 domains now, up from 50,000 in 2020.

That’s a 10x spike in five years, doubling in 2024 alone.

Anguilla’s all about tourism, with 111,639 fancy travellers (mostly Americans) hitting their beaches in 2024 — a record.

But hurricanes crash the party every fall, smashing the island’s vibe (Hurricane Irma in 2017 was a doozy).

So, .ai cash is their superhero, diversifying the economy and keeping the lights on when storms hit.

The IMF’s giving them props for this smart move: The government’s betting on even more revenue — 132 million XCD ($48.8 million) in 2025, 138 million XCD ($51 million) in 2026.

To keep things smooth, they teamed up with Identity Digital, a US tech crew, in October 2024.

These guys moved .ai hosting to global servers, safe from hurricanes or power outages.

Regular .ai domains cost $150-$200, with renewals every two years. But the hot ones? They’re auctioned off — cloud.ai went for $600,000, law.ai for $350,000.

Anguilla keeps most of the cash, with Identity Digital snagging about 10%.

As a British Overseas Territory, Anguilla’s got the UK watching their back for defence and emergencies (like the £60m bailout post-Irma).

Challenge

The UK’s cheering their .ai hustle, saying it’s a step toward financial freedom.

The big challenge? Turning this digital treasure into long-term wins. Anguilla’s dreaming of a new airport, better healthcare, and tougher infrastructure. They’re not like Tuvalu, who got a measly $5 million a year for .tv domains.

Anguilla’s revenue-sharing deal is way smarter. With ".ai" domains racing toward a million, locals hope the cash keeps flowing and funds a future as bright as their beaches.

Looking ahead

Going forward, the government expects revenue from .ai domain registrations to stabilise at around 15% of total government revenue, as the initial rush of registrations gradually slows, the IMF noted.

