Image Credit: AFP

TikTok users are challenging each other to eat cereal — out of someone else’s mouth

Add cereal bowls to 2020’s “out” list. For some TikTok users, who needs a dish, when you can use . . . a friend’s mouth?

The latest, and possibly one of the grossest, challenges on the social media site involves a person lying prone, with mouth open wide, while a partner pours milk and cereal into the maw and then tries to eat it with a spoon. The #cerealchallenge has spawned dozens of videos of TikTokers attempting the feat, which collectively have been viewed 10 million times, per the site.

Some of the more popular videos include a sister and a brother who squabble as they try it out, and a man who successfully scoops Fruity Pebbles from the mouth of a giggling woman who appears to be his spouse (she posted the clip with the caption “Ran out of bowls, so I did what any wife would do.”)

In what might be the most disgusting example of the genre (and that is really saying something in this context), a young man lies on the floor while an off-screen friend pours milk into his mouth, which is then lapped up by a large dog, all set to the tune of Justin Bieber’s “Yummy.”

Generally, the stunt ends with the person standing in as the “bowl” spitting up a combination of milk and cereal. So some users wear protective gear — shower caps and towels — to avoid a mess. Smart, huh?

It’s more involved (and definitely more of a choking risk) than another dairy-based trend, the popular #whippedcream challenge, which went so mainstream that even Hoda Kotbe and Jenna Bush Hager gave it a try this week on the “Today” show. (That one involves tossing whipped cream in the air from the back of your hand and catching it in your mouth.)