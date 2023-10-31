As a change-maker in the global AI ecosystem, Dell is also using its expertise to enrichen various sectors in the UAE through government and private collaboration. In this regard could you shed some light on Dell’s recent partnership with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office?

Across the CEEMETA region, our unwavering mission to foster human progress allows us to be at the forefront of the evolving AI landscape. Over the last year, Dell has deployed several initiatives showcasing its utilisation of AI for the betterment of society. This has been in alignment with the UAE and the wider region’s vision for a thriving digital future.

A significant highlight of our efforts this year has been our collaboration with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office to fast-track innovation in precision medicine by harnessing AI. This shared goal allows us to explore the process of cancer treatment programmes in the UAE through the utilisation of digital twins and AI while also introducing the concept of mechanical modelling in cancer research.

The pilot programme incorporates advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to simulate tumor behaviour and its dynamic progression over time. By strategically integrating AI technologies to tackle healthcare challenges, we have demonstrated the true potential of AI in revolutionising healthcare.

Earlier in the year, along with leading public and private sector entities, we joined forces with the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office to launch the UAE AI Camp to train over 8,000 participants in developing their AI and coding skills and exploring new opportunities in the digital field.

Currently, as the clear leader in compute and storage, Dell is at the epicentre of AI and has the world’s broadest Generative AI infrastructure portfolio that spans from the cloud to client devices, all in one place. We’re providing customers with AI solutions and expertise that unlock the power of AI, automate intelligent decisions and define their paths to the future.

Through its product and service portfolio, Dell is a global education enabler. How are initiatives such as Dell’s collaboration with NYU Abu Dhabi by providing the brand’s Power Edge Servers furthering this narrative?

Across the globe, Dell Technologies has empowered universities and research institutes to drive major inventions with its scalable, flexible solutions. At New York University Abu Dhabi (NYAUD), we are pleased to support the university in building an advanced computing environment to fast-track research projects and drive measurable scientific results. As part of this engagement, NYUAD has also been appointed as one of Dell’s seven global Centers of Excellence (COE), dedicated to supporting discoveries that promote science and society by applying advanced computing technologies.

NYAUD chose Dell’s PowerEdge servers, which provide performance and storage advancements while integrating into existing customer environments. The servers are well-suited for organisations with advanced workloads such as data analytics, AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and virtualisation. It addresses the most challenging assignments, working autonomously and collaboratively across all IT environments.

In an interview with Gulf News last year, you spoke about Dell’s influential role in shaping the UAE’s digital transformation journey. How has the story shaped up this far?

At Dell Technologies, our primary focus is to help our customers accomplish their transformation initiatives in today’s fast-evolving business landscape.

In the UAE, we continue to work across multiple sectors, accelerating digital transformation programmes that align with the nation’s growth roadmap and its efforts to embrace a digital economy.

The efforts to foster a digital economy was evident in Dell’s Digital Transformation Index, which revealed that many UAE organisations are far ahead of their global counterparts when it comes to realising their digital transformation goals. The study showed that 90 per cent of organisations in the UAE had accelerated at least some of their digital transformation programmes, ahead of the global benchmark of 80 per cent. These included automation of their operations, optimisation of employee productivity and transformation of customer engagement to gain business agility, new competitive advantages, and revenue growth.

As our customer’s trusted advisor, we are in a strong position to help UAE businesses thrive in the digital future. Across the region, we seek to become our customers’ trusted digital transformation partner, providing capabilities spanning strategy development, consultative services and solutions deployment.

Please elaborate on the Dell Technologies Forum that will be hosted in January next year in Dubai and what it has in store for stakeholders and tech enthusiasts.

The Dell Technologies Forum is our premier tech conference for technology enthusiasts and business leaders looking to drive innovation and growth. Over the years, the Forum has become the bellwether for emerging trends and has been instrumental in supporting business leaders to seize new opportunities in a fast-paced economy.

This time, the UAE edition of the Forum takes place on 11 January 2024, at the Coca-Cola Arena and will explore emerging trends, cutting-edge technologies and new opportunities under the theme, ‘Transform Ideas Into Innovation Faster.’ The immersive experience will also bring together industry pioneers and experts and explore technical sessions, including interactive keynotes, panel discussions, and several breakout tracks on AI, edge, cybersecurity, multi-cloud and the future of work.

As Sr. Vice President for a leading global technology brand, how do you see Dell shaping the future technology ecosystem over the next five years, and what will your personal contributions be?

In the coming years, the region will continue to drive significant global advancements, driven by its ambitious vision and the emergence of technologies that will further support transformation initiatives. The region sits on the cusp of major technology shifts underpinned by ambitious growth roadmaps, new technologies and a drive to foster knowledge-economies through digital transformation. As our customer’s trusted advisor, and with our end-to-end portfolio of solutions, we are in a strong position to help regional businesses thrive in the digital future.