Simran Bagga is a highly respected business leader who prioritises building strong relationships with a win-win approach. She effectively negotiates, influences, leads, and manages change to deliver sustained top-tier results while being a driving force in the channel ecosystem. She is strategically oriented, innovative, and culturally astute. Building a “people-first organisation” has played a key success factor and instrumental for the success of the company, with an impressive 30 per cent YoY growth.

With empathy, mutual trust, respect, strategic mindset, agility, and quick decision-making skills, Simran believes that leaders can inspire change and continue to lead with a clear vision. In today’s fast-paced ICT world, a true leader must strive for leadership excellence that generates sustainable, long-term value for stakeholders. It is an “absolute must” to drive the strategic growth agenda through high-performing cross-functional teams. This mantra has been a key driving force at Omnix International, which has helped companies in the Middle East on their digital transformation journey.

Omnix provides a broad range of solutions and services that are tailored to the unique digital journey of every customer organisation. It partners with leading global technology companies to stay relevant and at the forefront of the industry. With a robust partner ecosystem that includes renowned global technology vendors, Omnix is equipped to address the diverse technological requirements of both partners and customers. It offers cloud adoption, data management and analytics services, digital workplace solutions, cybersecurity solutions, and insights on emerging technologies to help customers thrive and succeed in a fiercely competitive IT landscape.

As they say, “the best way to predict the future is to invent it”. With over three decades of expertise in the Middle East, Omnix has ambitious plans for growth in the region. The company plans to invest in emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things (IoT). By doing so, it aims to provide advanced and pioneering solutions that help customers achieve their business objectives.

Omnix is planning to expand its customer base across the region by targeting new industries and segments. Its expertise across oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, education, Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), and hospitality verticals will be leveraged to offer tailored solutions to customers. The company intends to achieve its growth objectives by investing in emerging technologies, strengthening partnerships, developing talent, and expanding its customer base.

Their business strategy is centered around partner specialisation. It provides comprehensive enablement and training programs to equip partners with the necessary knowledge and skills to tackle complex challenges effectively. This nurturing partner environment culminates in effectively addressing the diverse requirements of businesses in the Middle East and beyond, who are seeking advanced ICT solutions.