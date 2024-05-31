Dubai: Switzerland-based Swiss GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) solutions has launched its flagship product - the GRC Toolbox – tailored specifically for the Middle East region, the company announced in a statement. The company said the move is part of Swiss GRC's strategic expansion, with a new branch and operational office in Dubai Internet City.

Swiss GRC said the software has a user-friendly interface, modular options, and the adoption of new technologies like Generative AI and advanced analytics. The local data centre offers on-premise and cloud deployment options.

The company said the GRC Toolbox, available fully in Arabic, provides configuration-powered customization for quick implementation.

“To support its regional operations, Swiss GRC has invested in a local entity and local data centre in the UAE, ensuring compliance with operational requirements. The GRC Toolbox, now available in Arabic with right-to-left language support, offers a fully localized experience,” the company said in a statement. “This platform consolidates all GRC activities and regulatory requirements, catering specifically to the Middle East market,” it said.

The company also plans significant investments in the MENA region. “These include developing and launching the complete GRC Toolbox in Arabic, training channel partners, engaging in marketing initiatives, and expanding its workforce in the Dubai office,” it said.

“We are very excited to offer our services in the Middle East region,” said Besfort Kuqi, Co-Founder and CEO of Swiss GRC. “Our solutions are tailored to this region, and the GRC Toolbox is a testament to that, being the GRC software fully in Arabic designed specifically for MENA brands.”