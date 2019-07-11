Twitter's website gave users a blue screen that said 'something is technically wrong'

Washington: Twitter was once again available Thursday after the messaging service went down for about an hour in several spots around the world.

"We were down... and now slowly coming back up. Sorry! Grateful for our operations and engineering teams for getting us flying again," Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey wrote.

The monitoring website DownDetector showed a series of outage reports starting at 10.46pm, concentrated in Europe, North America and Japan, but also in the UAE.

"We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter," a spokesperson said in an email when the reports first surfaced.

The outage occurred as President Donald Trump convened what he called a "social media summit," where conservative critics of Silicon Valley were expected to voice grievances.

Trump, who has more than 60 million followers on Twitter and uses the platform extensively, nonetheless has complained that it suppresses some political viewpoints.

Earlier this month, Facebook experienced an outage of several hours due to what the company said was a bug triggered by a maintenance operation.

Most Twitter users got a blue screen on the website which said: "Something is technically wrong."

There was also a message recognising the issue from Twitter saying: "Thanks for noticing­–we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Some functionality returned at around 11.45pm.

A further message from Twitter said: "The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing.

"Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible."