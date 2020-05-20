1 of 9
Porsche has reopened its factories following a month-long shutdown due to COVID-19 but it still isn’t allowing customers to tour its facilities in person until the virus is under total control. However, the German carmaker has come up with a great way of making buyers feel more involved with the build process of their new Porsche with its new ‘Behind the Scenes’ function in the ‘My Porsche’ app and online portal.
Image Credit: Porsche
Porsche has installed two cameras on the production line at the Zuffenhausen plant in Stuttgart allowing enthusiasts - who have ordered a 2020 Porsche 911 or a 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman or Boxster -a real-time look into its assembly. It plans to install more cameras soon.
The ‘Behind the Scenes’ feature is currently available for customers ordering from the United States, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, Switzerland, and Spain and others will be added at a later date. Also, the ‘Porsche Track Your Dreams’ function shows where the car is on its way to the dealership and provides a countdown to the delivery date.
Aside from seeing their Porsche on the production line, they will also be given “exclusive information” on their car too.
Porsche customers get a unique link once an order is placed. It opens a web page that lets them track their cars through 14 "milestone events," according to Porsche. These include order creation, freeze point for vehicle changes, production updates, departure from Germany and more.
“With 'Behind the Scenes', we are bringing production to life for our customers,” says Christian Friedl, Head of the Porsche factory in Zuffenhausen. “We produce highly personalized and fascinating sportscars every day in our main factory. The motivation for this is provided by our customers from all over the world. The success factor is our employees, who make customer dreams come true with perfection and passion.”
“Allowing this behind-the-scenes insight creates an obligation for us, but also serves as a source of motivation,” adds Friedl.
Robert Ader, Vice President Customer Relations at Porsche says, “Porsche believes in giving its customers a highly personalized experience from the very start - this now includes the time during which they are waiting for their car.”
“Our customers can now experience live how their individually configured dream car is being built - this will increase the sense of anticipation even more. We will launch this offering in six markets first and will gradually roll out the service further,” says Ader.
