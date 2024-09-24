OpenAI is releasing a much-anticipated new voice assistant to all paid users of its chatbot ChatGPT, four months after the artificial intelligence company first unveiled the feature at a product launch event.

The San Francisco-based startup said Tuesday it has started rolling out the option, known as advanced voice mode, to ChatGPT Plus subscribers and users of its ChatGPT Team service for businesses. The company said Enterprise and Edu paid users will begin getting access to the feature next week. OpenAI first teased the voice product in May, showing how it could quickly respond to written and visual prompts from users with a spoken voice. But the next month, OpenAI delayed launching the option to work through potential safety issues.

In July, OpenAI rolled out the feature to a limited number of its ChatGPT Plus customers. After the delay, OpenAI said the product would not be able to impersonate how other people speak. The company also said that it had added new filters to ensure the software can spot and refuse some requests to generate music or other forms of copyrighted audio.