Dubai: Dubai-based Sulaiman Kazhunthammal from India purchases the first iPhone 11 Pro from the Apple Store at Dubai Mall on 20th September, 2019.
These Apple fanatics come all the way from India just to buy the Apple 11 pro.
Customers were seen queuing at Dubai Mall on Thursday night ahead of the launch of Apple’s new iPhone.
Three new iPhones are available in the UAE on Friday: the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
The new phones will go on sale at the Apple Store at the Dubai Mall at 7.30am, and the new phones will also be available for purchase at etisalat and du stores.
The price for the iPhone 11 starts at Dh2,949. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at Dh4,219 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Dh4,639.
Also available will be the new Apple Watch Series 5 and the 7th generation iPad.