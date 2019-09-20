All 3 new iPhones are available: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Dubai based Sulaiman Kazhunthammal becomes the first one to buy an iPhone 11 from the Apple Store in Dubai Mall on 20th September, 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Also in this package Is the iPhone 11 right for you? Features you need to know and UAE sale prices

Dubai: Dubai-based Sulaiman Kazhunthammal from India purchases the first iPhone 11 Pro from the Apple Store at Dubai Mall on 20th September, 2019.

Apple enthusiasts eagerly wait at the Dubai Mall outside the Apple Store to purchase the new iphone 11. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

These Apple fanatics come all the way from India just to buy the Apple 11 pro.

Customers were seen queuing at Dubai Mall on Thursday night ahead of the launch of Apple’s new iPhone.

Three new iPhones are available in the UAE on Friday: the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

People waiting for new iPhone launch at Dubai Mall. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

The new phones will go on sale at the Apple Store at the Dubai Mall at 7.30am, and the new phones will also be available for purchase at etisalat and du stores.

The price for the iPhone 11 starts at Dh2,949. The iPhone 11 Pro starts at Dh4,219 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Dh4,639.

Customers queue at Dubai Mall ahead of the launch of iPhone 11. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News