A distinguished panel of technology and business leaders explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in resolving what moderator Dr Stephane Niango, CEO of DigitalQatalyst, termed the leadership paradox. The first panel discussion at the Gulf News Cybersecurity Forum 2024 held at Dubai’s InterContinental Festival City today, centred on how CXOs - CIOs, CFOs, CEOs, CISOs and CTOs - can better collaborate in navigating the complexities of cyberthreats and digital transformation.

Dr Niango framed the conversation by highlighting AI’s disruptive influence. “AI is reshaping business models and configurations,” he noted. “The leadership paradox emerges when different executives push conflicting priorities, creating inefficiencies. AI can bridge these gaps and enhance collaboration.”

Sebastian T. Samuel, CIO of AW Rostamani Group, emphasized the need for a pragmatic and phased approach to AI adoption. “We started experimenting with data science in 2018,” he said. “Although early efforts were challenging, such as retaining skilled data scientists, we’ve made strides by leveraging AI to optimise business processes and enable decision-making in real time.”

Ramesh Subramanian, a transformational leader and CFO, shared his perspective on AI’s impact in reducing customer churn and enhancing lead generation. “AI provides hyper-personalization and scalability in real-time,” he explained. “In the free zone industry, this has helped us decrease churn immensely, resulting in significant financial gains. It’s about pinpointing pain points and addressing them effectively.”

Linoy Kidd, CIO for Global Banking & Markets at HSBC MENAT, highlighted AI’s ability to streamline operations and reduce manual effort. “AI transformed how we compile market data and manage infrastructure usage across data centers,” she said. “It’s not about replacing people but enabling smarter work. For instance, tasks that once took days now take seconds.”

Panellists agreed that AI adoption should be responsible and aligned with organizational goals.

The discussion underscored the importance of targeted AI strategies, cross-functional collaboration, and a forward-looking approach to talent development, positioning organizations to thrive in an increasingly complex digital era.

Sebastian highlighted the importance of starting small, noting how his team used minimal resources to establish a secure data landscape. “Data is the only constant,” he said. “Applications come and go, but your data about people and business must persist. That foundation enables predictive capabilities and personalisation in customer interactions.” He also emphasized the role of AI in addressing knowledge retention through digital knowledge bases built on large language models (LLMs).

Ramesh underscored the importance of data readiness for AI adoption. “Many legacy organizations lack connected data. Without convergence, you can’t begin your AI journey,” he said. As a CFO, he emphasized tying AI investments to three key outcomes: growth, operational excellence, and customer experience. He stated, “Boards need quantifiable impact. Improved loyalty, reduced costs, and revenue growth must justify AI initiatives.”

Linoy highlighted cybersecurity and regulatory compliance as non-negotiable priorities in the financial sector. “Every project requires cyber approval,” she explained. “Understanding regulations and implementing robust security measures are crucial.”