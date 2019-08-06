Instagram went down for some UAE residents on Tuesday morning. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Some residents in the UAE faced issues with Instagram and Facebook as the social networking went down on Tuesday.

Social media users complained that they were unable to use the apps for eight hours, while others reported that they were unable to load Insta stories.

According to the website DownDetector, Instagram was having issues since 11.13 am GST (Gulf Standard time), as the most reported problems included the news feed (72%), log-in (22%) and stories (4%). Facebook also faced issues since 11.16 am GST with the most complaints being about pictures (87%), total blackout (6%) and log-in (6%).

Social media users from Japan to Europe also reported issues with the social media platforms as they were unable to upload pictures, view photos and videos, or even exchange messages.

The hashtag #instagramdown soon became a trending topic on Twitter as residents waited for a reason behind the glitch. The Instagram app is owned by Facebook.