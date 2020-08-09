Dubai: Dubai Trade, DP World’s single window platform for cross border trade, has launched a unified food import platform that facilitates the import and re-export of food shipments throughout Dubai ports.
The platform, called ‘ZADI’, is part of Dubai Trade’s plan to be the leading integrated platform in all import and re-export services. Dubai Trade is a portal that combines all electronic services provided by DP World, Economic Zones World and Dubai Customs.
The program “unifies service delivery channels by ensuring that there is no duplication of any processes. In the long-term, the platform facilitates the release of imported food and unifies service delivery channels to meet the customers’ expectations,” Dubai Municipality’s Director General Dawood Al Hajri said in a statement on Sunday.“ZADI also gives decision-makers proper insight by providing integrated and comprehensive data which enables them to track local and external food supplies to secure our strategic food reserve,” he added.
By using the platform, traders can access food products either to sell in the local market or for re-export. The unified platform also enables them to submit their requests for both food or customs inspection, making the process faster and more efficient. This is expected to help companies cut costs and boost their profitability.
ZADI is positioned to help over 18,000 companies in Dubai execute 360,000 transactions annually via a streamlined process. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs expects the platform to give Dubai a “competitive advantage” by adding new capabilities to the existing Dubai Trade portal.“The platform not only contributes to the sustainability of the strategic food reserve, but also reinforces Dubai’s effective response capacity to meet current and future societal needs,” he added.