Dubai: The 27th edition of the Dubai International Boat Show is set to open its doors on Tuesday with more than 800 different companies and brands from 50 countries expected to take part.
From superyachts to fishing boats, amphibious vessels to catamarans, Dubai is likely to become home to about 38 global and regional launches.
The show, welcoming more than 450 yachts and boats from around the world to the Dubai Canal, will run from until March 2 and will have Dh1.5 billion worth of boats for sale.
In addition, the event will feature live shows, jet-skis, sailing and fishing competitions, diving displays and sea fun for visitors.
“The Dubai International Boat Show has organically developed into a pivotal industry event, attracting exhibitors and buyers from around the world. We are thrilled to be the epicentre of all things sea and ocean, and to act as an international platform for the global recreational boating community on all levels,” Trixie LohMirmand, senior vice-president for Exhibition and Events Management at the Dubai World Trade Centre, said in a statement.
Tickets are priced at Dh55 for adults and Dh25 for aged between 13 and 17.
This year’s show would pay greater attention to the “toys that will accompany the boats,” LohMirmand said, “because this is actually how you get in to boating.”
This push comes at a time when the UAE is investing heavily in its maritime tourism strategy, with new passenger ports for cruise ships in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while attempting to model itself as a sort of Cannes for the Middle East, a city of luxury and comfort where yacht owners can dock their vessels in the winter.
As a result of this drive, the UAE has seen a 50 per cent increase in local berths — a number which is set to grow by a further 1,400 with the 2020 opening of the new Meraas-developed Dubai Harbour. From a time not so long ago when there was a shortage of berths, some experts now argue that the country is oversupplied.
For fans of superyachts, the Dubai boat show promises to have at least 20 very large yachts on display, including the 42-metre Majesty 140 and the 31.7-metre Majesty 100 from the UAE-based Gulf Craft.